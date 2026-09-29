Warning about scam iPhone 18 deals that leave victims' bank accounts cleaned out

Scammers are using offers of discounted iPhone 18s on fake Arabic-language websites to clean out victims’ bank accounts, cyber security experts have warned.

The launch of Apple’s latest phone has led to hundreds of customers queuing at Dubai Mall to get one, with some hoping to be the first in the region.

But the cyber security firm Kaspersky says it has found websites in several languages, including Arabic, English and Portuguese, that claim to be selling the iPhone 18s at a 25 per cent discount with payments in installments. Would-be customers are also encouraged to pay in Bitcoin.

Kaspersky says the fake websites have a “deceptively credible interface designed to lower the guard of users”. Victims are lured into entering their personal details, including bank account details, email addresses and phone numbers, with the ultimate aim of draining their bank accounts.

Olga Altukhova, senior web content analyst at Kaspersky, said scam offers often appear around high-profile device launches. “Consumer excitement can give cybercriminals an additional advantage and improve their chances of profiting,” she said.

One of the Arabic-language scam sites identified by Kaspersky. Photo: Kaspersky Show caption: One of the Arabic-language scam sites identified by Kaspersk…

Kaspersky says that fake websites are offering the opportunity to pre-order iPhones in different colours from those officially announced by Apple and to select their preferred storage capacity. Full refunds are also promised.

The company advises customers to check the authenticity of websites, including URL formats and spellings, before entering personal data. It recommends using dedicated virtual cards or a dedicated payment service for online purchases to avoid exposing your credit card or bank account information.

“We strongly advise users to be extremely cautious when choosing where to shop and to make purchases only through official and trusted retailers,” said Ms Altukhova. “Offers that seem too good to be true, as well as product selections that are broader than or differ from those officially announced by the company, should be treated as clear warning signs.”

The official price of the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099 ($1,388), while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499.