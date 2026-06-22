Ras Laffan LNG complex blast kills 13 and injures 66, Qatar says

At ​least ⁠13 ⁠people ​were ⁠killed and 66 people ⁠injured after ​an ⁠explosion ‌at ​Qatar's core LNG processing site of Ras Laffan ​on ‌Sunday, ⁠Energy ​Minister ​Saad Al Kaab ‌said ⁠on ⁠Monday.

An "operational incident" during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City led to an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply centre on Sunday evening, operator QatarEnergy said.

Ras Laffan, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) refinery, was hit by Iranian missile strikes in March, which severely destroyed parts of the complex. The complex supplies one fifth of the world's super-chilled fuel.

Qatar's Energy Ministry said in a statement on Monday that 13 people had died and 66 were ​injured.

It said the plant's export capabilities were unaffected and there was not risk to the environment.

QatarEnergy did not provide details on where in the plant the explosion took place, nor the extent of the damage but Saad Al Kaabi, CEO of QatarEnergy CEO and Qatar's energy minister, said an investigation had started into the incident.

The blast rattled windows and was felt across central Doha, panicking residents more than 70 kilometres from Ras Laffan.