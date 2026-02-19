Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested in Epstein investigation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of “misconduct in a public office” by police assessing claims made in the Epstein files.

Detectives from Thames Valley Police in unmarked police cars arrived at his home at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday morning.

They gathered outside the property before going inside to arrest Mr Mountbatten-Windsor on the day of his 66th birthday. Andrew is the first British senior royal to be arrested since King Charles I, who was subsequently executed for high treason at the end of the English civil war in 1649.

Police released a statement saying: “We have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The man remains in police custody at this time.”

According to the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) website, misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The ream of disclosures from the millions of emails released in the Epstein files had put British detectives under pressure to vigorously investigate Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s links with the late convicted sex offender.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman had been trafficked to the UK by the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Mr Mountbatten-Windsor. There were also claims that the former prince shared sensitive information with the financier while serving as a British trade envoy.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The arrest represents a new low for the king's brother, who was stripped of his title “Prince Andrew” and had earlier surrendered his Duke of York dukedom late last year, meaning he is effectively no longer a royal.

He does, however, remain in the line of succession – he is eighth in line to the throne, having gradually moved down after being born second in line.

There has been no statement as yet from Buckingham Palace, although King Charles III earlier this month expressed "profound concern" regarding the new allegations over his brother's conduct, stating he stood ready to support any police investigation.

Twice this month the king has been heckled in public by bystanders over his sibling's Epstein connections.

'Nobody above the law'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier told the BBC on Thursday that "nobody is above the law". He added that the principle was "very important" and "has to apply in this case in the same way it would in any other case".

Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions – a position Mr Starmer once held - has previously said “it’s my job to enforce the law and I do so without fear or favour, and that is unaffected by the status of the individual concerned".

Mr Parkinson also said he had “total confidence” that detectives would examine any relevant evidence that might point to criminality.

Convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. AFP Info

Trade envoy conduct

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct while UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011 has come under the spotlight after emails suggested he had shared confidential information with the convicted sex offender.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

One dated November 2010, appeared to be forwarded by Andrew five minutes after being sent by his then-special adviser Amir Patel.

Another, on Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to send Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla in Barking, England. Reuters Info

Homes searched

Searches are now being carried out at Mountbatten-Windsor’s addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, the police said.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The police added that they would not be formally “naming the arrested man, as per national guidance”. Suspects names are usually released once they have been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Providing its own update on the investigation into Epstein and his associates in the UK, the CPS said: “We are in close contact with the Metropolitan Police Service and Thames Valley Police regarding high-profile individuals.

“We remain ready to support any police investigations if needed.”

A number of police forces across the UK are assessing information released as part of the Epstein files document dump.

Officers from Surrey, Bedfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, the West Midlands, Wiltshire and Scotland have all said they are reviewing information.

On Wednesday, the Met said it was also looking at allegations Andrew’s protection officers turned a “blind eye” to his visits to Epstein’s island, Little St James.

The National Crime Agency said it was supporting UK forces in their Epstein files probes.