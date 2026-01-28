Europe mulls IRGC ban amid uncertainty over Donald Trump's next moves

Europe's divisions over US President Donald Trump's military-backed diplomacy toward Iran and international sovereignty dominated the countdown to Thursday's meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.

The European Union's 27 states were inching towards listing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' at the scheduled summit as more details emerged of the brutal repression against protesters.

Europe is also watching with apparent alarm Mr Trump's threats of a “far worse” attack against Iran than in summer last year during the so-called 12-day war with Israel. The talks come as the EU members try to regroup, having entered a confrontation with Washington over its claims on Greenland as a strategic pillar of US defence.

“A military escalation risks having serious repercussions on regional stability and you should give diplomacy a chance,” EU Commission representative Anouar El Anouni said on Wednesday. “We’d exhort all parties state and non state actors to respect international law, show restraint and avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation in the Middle East.”

Individuals and entities linked to the IRGC are listed by the EU for, amongst others, Iran's nuclear and ballistic programme. EPA

European diplomats confirmed the continuing IRGC talks while keeping the details scarce. Italy, traditionally hostile to the idea, has recently backed countries that openly push for the listing, including the Netherlands and Germany.

France is believed to oppose the decision that requires unanimous approval. “Things are moving,” a European diplomat said. “We won't get to a decision tomorrow but the brutality what we saw has made ministers and capitals reconsider their positions.”

Those against have shied away from publicly confirming their position. “Potentially labelling a state organisation as a terrorist … is, of course, not something we that the EU do every day,” a second European diplomat said. “There is much sensitivity around that.”

“The tendency clearly going towards maybe considering a listing, but there is no consensus yet and it’s highly sensitive and political,” they added.

French diplomatic sources confirmed told The National that “all options are being discussed, particularly regarding their practical effects”. They are reported to not confirm they oppose the decision but rather question its usefulness.

Spain, which also used to oppose the IRGC listing, appeared to be shifting its position. "Spain supports sanctions on Iran. Including those regarding the IRGC," sources from the Spanish foreign affairs ministry said.

Assets frozen

The EU has already listed the IRGC in its entirety under its weapons of mass destruction sanctions regime, meaning it is under an asset freeze and a prohibition for EU citizens to make funds and economic resources available. Individuals and entities linked to the IRGC are also listed for human rights breaches, supporting Russia's war on Ukraine, and Iran's nuclear and ballistic programme.

Demonstrators in Stockholm, Sweden. AFP

On Wednesday, French delegate minister for Europe, Benjamin Haddad, told parliamentarians that France had “no taboo” and “no red lines” when it came to the IRGC listing.

Mr Haddad did not clarify whether this meant that France had changed its historic position, which is linked to a desire to keep channels of negotiations open with Iran on nuclear talks and on Iran's so-called “hostage diplomacy”.

Two French citizens were released from Evin prison in November but were not allowed to return to their home country and have been living at the French embassy. Iran is understood to expect a swap with an Iranian translator who was recently on trial in a Paris court for hate speech. Prosecutors have demanded a four-year prison sentence. A verdict is expected on February 26.

A number of European citizens are reported to be remain detained in Iran, including Swedish-Iranian professor Ahmad Reza Jalali who was sentenced to death in 2017. Sweden is among the countries expected to push for the IRGC to be listed by the EU as a terrorist organisation because a majority in the Swedish Parliament supports it.

Fear of escalation

What has been confirmed by several diplomats is that the EU's 27 foreign ministers will adopt a new round of sanctions against Iran for human rights breaches in the recent crackdown against protesters believed to reach the tens of thousands.

“We're starting to get an understanding of the scale,” the second diplomat said. “A lot of information is coming out that we did not have with the internet shut down.”

People linked to the recent nationwide Internet shutdown in Iran are expected to be sanctioned by the EU. Reuters

About 21 new sanctions, including 13 against individuals involved in the repression of protests and two in the internet blackout, are to be issued. Four individuals and six entities are also expected to be sanctioned for their role in Iran's support of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Countries that push for listing the IRGC say it would be a very important political signal. “It's a voice of support for a significant part of the Iranian diaspora that have been calling this for a long time,” the first diplomat said. “It's a it's a signal of support to those brave people in Iran that are standing up to a very murderous regime, that indeed the EU is seeing this, and that the EU is taking action upon it within the framework of the instruments that we have.”