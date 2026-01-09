Iran's supreme leader tells Trump to 'manage your own country' as protests enter 13th day

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, has accused protesters in the country of acting on behalf of US President Donald Trump, saying rioters were attacking ​public property.

Demonstrations, which began in Tehran last month, have spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces since unrest broke out on December 28, with internet connectivity down across the country.

"Last night in Tehran, a bunch of vandals and rioters came and ⁠destroyed a building ‌that belonged to the state, to the people themselves, just to please the heart of the President of the United States," Mr Khamenei said in a televised speech on Friday, urging ⁠Trump to "manage your own country".

The supreme leader warned that Tehran will not tolerate people acting as "mercenaries for foreigners". His address comes as protests over economic woes in Iran continued for a 13th day on Friday, amid a nationwide internet shutdown. The unrest has also led to a suspension of flights, including five operated by Turkish Airlines to Tehran and at least five between Dubai and Tehran.

NetBlocks, which tracks internet access and digital rights around the world, confirmed on Thursday that it was seeing problems with connectivity through various internet providers in Iran. “Live network data show Tehran and other parts of Iran are now entering a digital blackout,” NetBlocks posted on X.

Cloudflare Radar, which monitors internet traffic on behalf of the internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare, also said that IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6), a standard widely used for mobile infrastructure, was affected.

The National attempted to access Iranian state news agencies on Friday, which appeared to be down at the time of publication. The suppression of internet access in Iran is not unprecedented.

A screengrab from social media footage of anti-government protesters gathered in Tehran. Reuters

“These measures led to widespread disruptions in mobile internet access, internet-based calls, and the functioning of circumvention tools,” said the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

The protests, the largest in Iran since nationwide unrest over the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, erupted last month when the Iranian rial fell to a record low against the US dollar. The unrest comes amid deteriorating living conditions, where high inflation, rising costs and a weak currency have fuelled growing public frustration. Western sanctions on Tehran have worsened the country's economic woes.

Authorities have attempted a dual approach to the protests – acknowledging the economic crisis and offering dialogue with demonstrators, while meeting more forceful displays of dissent with violence and accusing foreign powers of fuelling the protests.

At least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, including five minors under 18 and eight security personnel or officers, according to Hrana. The rights group has also documented at least 2,277 arrests.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Tehran against killing protesters. “They’ve been told very strongly, even more strongly than I’m speaking to you right now, that if they do that, they’re going to have to pay hell,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

Washington has threatened to intervene if Tehran suppresses demonstrations. Last week Mr Trump said: “We’re watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the US.”

Senior US envoy Massad Boulos reiterated that the Iranian regime would be crossing a “red line” if it continues to fire on and kill civilian protesters.

“The President gave a clear warning. It's a red line. The killing of civilians that are exercising the right of free speech and demonstrating in the street is a red line to President Trump, and he gave a clear, clear warning to that effect,” Mr Boulos told On The Record, broadcast by Sky News Arabia and The National.

Protesters gather as vehicles burn during anti-government unrest in Tehran. Social media via Reuters

A ‌French ⁠diplomatic source​ said that France ​is ‌calling on ​Iranian authorities to ‌show ‍maximum ‍restraint ⁠towards those protesting against the government in ⁠the ​country, Reuters reported.

The Iranian government has warned against foreign intervention.

Iranian security and judicial authorities announced the arrest of “several armed terror cells and foreign-linked operatives amid a wave of foreign-backed riots”, Press TV, a state-run channel in Tehran, reported.

Officials said they had detained ringleaders orchestrating riots and attacking religious sites and public property, a terror cell preparing a false-flag killing operation and individuals plotting sophisticated attacks on military and government installations.

They said four police officers were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Acts of riots and armed attacks have been openly encouraged by American and Israeli figures,” reported Press TV.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has accused Washington of attempting to incite violence and unrest, after former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo last week claimed that Israel’s spy agency is operating inside Iran.