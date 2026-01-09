Oil executives to meet Donald Trump over Venezuela's reserves

US President Donald Trump was set to meet executives from major oil companies on Friday in a bid to convince them to return to Venezuela.

Mr Trump said representatives of 14 oil companies would attend the White House meeting. Leading companies including Chevron, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips are expected to attend, as well as smaller producers, US media reported.

But energy executives are wary of making the scale of investment Mr Trump is demanding without financial guarantees, amid concern over Venezuela's future.

Since US troops captured its president, Nicolas Maduro, last week, the Trump administration has made clear it is seeking significant control of the country's oil reserves.

In a Truth Social media post on Friday, Mr Trump said: “At least 100 billion dollars will be invested by big oil.”

The Trump administration could relax some sanctions on Venezuela so the US could take control of its petroleum sales.

The Venezuelan government on Thursday said it had begun releasing political prisoners, in a possible sign that it is bending to pressure from the US. Following the announcement, Mr Trump said he had cancelled a second wave of attacks on the country.

Venezuela has an estimated 303 billion barrels of crude oil reserves, but only produces about 1 per cent of the world's oil because of its neglected infrastructure. The country produces about 1.1 million barrels per day, compared to four million a day in the 1970s.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a former oil executive, is expected to play a major role in the process of selling Venezuela's oil and rebuilding its infrastructure. During a Miami forum this week, Mr Wright said the US needs to control Venezuela's oil sales “indefinitely”.

In another effort to assert control over Venezuelan oil, the US has been seizing tankers accused of carrying sanctioned oil, with the fifth ship taken on Friday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested some of the oil from the seized vessels could be sold as part of an earlier deal, in which Venezuela would provide 30-50 millions barrels of oil to the US.