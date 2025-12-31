Western nations raise alarm over humanitarian deterioration in Gaza

The ⁠deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza ​is of ‌serious concern, Britain, ​Canada, France and other nations have said in ‌a joint statement that ⁠calls on Israel to take urgent action.

"[We] express serious concerns about the renewed deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza which remains ⁠catastrophic," ​read ‍the statement from the foreign ministers of⁠ Denmark, Finland, ⁠Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, as well as Canada, France and the United Kingdom

The ⁠ministers highlighted the risk caused by Israel's forced closure of dozens of international charities, including Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), because of stringent new requirements demanding that they hand over personal details of Palestinian and international staff. Israel on Tuesday said it was suspending more than two dozen humanitarian organisations from operating in Gaza for failing to comply.

"This would have a severe impact on access to essential services including healthcare," it said. "One in three healthcare facilities in Gaza will close if INGOs operations are stopped."

Western states have issued several similar statements since the start of the Gaza war in 2023 to pressure Israel to allow in more aid. Israel has sometimes responded by allowing a limited number of additional aid lorries into the enclave, but in quantities described as insufficient by the UN.

A Palestinian man cycles through a flooded street after heavy rain in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. EPA

Gaza is no longer considered to be threatened by famine, as of December 19, but the situation remains critical, according to the IPC global hunger monitor. A quarter of the enclave's population of roughly two million suffers from acute malnutrition.

The foreign ministers' statement, issued on Tuesday, highlighted the harsh winter weather in Gaza, including heavy rain and falling temperatures. The majority of Gazans require urgent shelter support, it said. Toxic floods pose a risk to 740,000 people due to the collapse of sanitation systems.

In this difficult context, international NGOs must be able to operate in Gaza in a "sustained and predictable way", the statement stated. "Any attempt to stem their ability to operate is unacceptable," it added.

Israeli restrictions on international aid groups followed a ban on the UN's agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, amid accusations of supporting terrorism - claims refuted by the agency. The UN and its partners should be able to continue their vital work, the statement said.

Signatories also called on Israel to lift "unreasonable restrictions on imports considered to have a dual use". On December 15, the EU's humanitarian commissioner, Hadja Lahbib, said wheelchairs and sleeping bags were among items being held at borders because of claims they had military applications.

EU officials, including Ms Lahbib, have been barred from entering Gaza by Israel despite the bloc being the biggest donor of humanitarian aid for Palestinians. Nearly three months since the ceasefire announcement, aid remains largely blocked at the border by Israel.

Lorries carrying goods from Jordan near the Allenby Bridge crossing after it was reopened, in the occupied West Bank. Reuters

"We welcome the partial opening of the Allenby [Bridge] crossing, but other corridors for moving goods to Gaza remain closed or severely restricted for humanitarian aid," the statement said. Allenby is the primary crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank.

"We now urge the government of Israel to remove these humanitarian access constraints, and to deliver and honour the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," it added. "This is necessary for an effective humanitarian response, successful recovery and reconstruction and lasting peace and stability."

