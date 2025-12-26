Pictures of the week: From rain in Los Angeles to camel race spectators in Qatar

  • Downtown Los Angeles in the heavy rain. A winter storm crossed California, forcing hundreds of evacuations while threatening flooding and travel delays throughout the Christmas period for much of the Golden State. AFP
  • Hiba Ghalia is living with a relative in Aleppo city's Al Shaar district, six months after leaving Al Hol camp, but hopes to be able to find her own home. Ahmed Fallaha for The National
  • Worshippers of all ages attend Christmas Eve Mass at St Joseph's Cathedral in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
  • Filipinos attend Simbang Gabi masses, a series of Christmas celebrations, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National
  • A mother and daughter outside their obliterated home in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The toddler was injured when a neighbouring house was targeted by Israeli bombers. AFP
  • Christian pilgrim at Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank, which has a column with five holes said to represent the five wounds of Jesus and forming the shape of a cross. EPA
  • Spectators watch a match at the Buzkashi league in Kabul, Afghanistan. Buzkashi is a traditional sport in which horse-mounted players attempt to place a goat or calf carcass in a goal. EPA
  • Security is beefed up at Christian sites in and around Damascus ahead of Christmas. AFP
  • 'Silence please', auditors are instructed as Niigata Assembly lawmakers take part in a vote of confidence to restart Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, which was shut after 2011's earthquake and tsunami in Japan. Reuters
  • A volunteer helps firefighters battle a blaze at a shelter in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Reuters
  • Tourists attired for the conditions float in the ice of the Erguna section of the Jirbugan River, experiencing 'ice floating' at minus 40°C in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. AFP
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the fabrication shed of an 8,700-tonne nuclear-powered guided missile submarine somewhere in North Korea. AFP
  • A cloudy winter sky reflected in the World Trade Centre towers in Abu Dhabi. Scott Chasserot / The National
  • Models present creation of a designers Asifa & Nabeel during the Bridal Couture Week' fashion show, in Lahore, Pakistan. AP
  • Judges watch the men's Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km event at the Nordic Combined World Cup, in Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria. AP
  • Mountain climbers in Santa Claus outfits scale Bukhansan mountain in Seoul, South Korea, during a charity event. Getty Images
  • Catholic faithful at the candlelit Missa Aurea, known as the Golden Mass, to mark the fifth pre-dawn mass in anticipation of Christmas at Saint Peter of Alcantara Parish in Pakil, Philippines. Getty Images
  • Protesters at Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Protesters rallied across Bangladesh for a second day in a row to call for the arrest of the gunmen who shot and killed a leading figure in last year's pro-democracy uprising. AFP
  • A girl lights a candle during a Christmas Eve service at the Syriac Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Iraq's southern city of Basra. AFP
  • People jump into Lake Geneva during the 87th annual Christmas swimming 'Coupe de Noel' in Switzerland. More than 4,200 swimmers completed the 100-metre course in water temperatures of 8.8°C. EPA
  • Sydney Opera House illuminated by candlelight on a national day of reflection honouring the victims of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack in Australia. AFP
  • Destroyed statue of Saint George and the Dragon in Al-Ghassaniya, a mainly Christian town in central Syria, as residents who fled during the civil war begin to return. AFP
  • A petrol bomb explodes behind Albanian Police as they face demonstrators in front of the Prime Minister Edi Rama's office during an anti-government protest in Tirana. AFP
  • A child carries a block to help municipal workers repair a damaged road at Nuseirat camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip. AFP
  • Passengers enter a railway station in dense smog on a winter morning in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh state. AFP
  • Turkish soldiers and rescuers search for the remains of a private jet carrying Libya's military chief and seven others that crashed after taking off, killing all on board, in Ankara, Turkey. AP
  • Prayers in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Reuters
  • Young dancers warm up for an annual Christmas ballet in a settlement in Nairobi, Kenya. AFP
  • A couple on the shores of the Caspian Sea outside the port city of Bandar Anzali, Iran. AP
  • Spectators follow a camel race from their vehicles, next to the track in Al Shahaniya, Qatar. AFP
News

Pictures of the week: From rain in Los Angeles to camel race spectators in Qatar

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 26, 2025

Updated: December 26, 2025, 6:02 PM
Photography