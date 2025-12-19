Pictures of the week: From Al Quoz under water to Leo Messi with an Indian lion

  • A waterlogged street in Al Quoz after heavy rain in Dubai and the northern emirates caused isolated flooding and disruption on roads. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Visitors enjoy dune activities at Liwa International Festival in Al Dhafra. Victor Besa / The National
  • Iraqi Muslim girls wear a hijab for the first time at a celebration at Basra International Stadium. AFP
  • Shoppers at the market in Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National.
  • Sahar Taroush talks with her brother in her partially collapsed home in Jabalia, Gaza, after returning following the ceasefire. AP
  • Hazy, dusty weather along the creek in Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National
  • US federal immigration agents shatter a window of a pickup truck and detain two men outside a Home Depot in Evanston, Illinois. Reuter
  • A man is arrested as farmers protest against the EU-Mercosur free-trade deal in Brussels, Belgium. Reuters
  • US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, second left, takes a lift, surrounded by staff, as she heads to her final vote as a member of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington. Reuters
  • Boxers Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a press conference before their match, at The Fillmore, Miami Beach, Florida, US. Reuters
  • A 3D sculpture of Wadisuchus kassabi, a crocodile ancestor that lived about 80 million years ago, in Mansoura, Egypt. The discovery of fossils in the country's Western Desert revealed the earliest known member of Dyrosauridae, a group of long-snouted coastal and marine ancient crocodiles. Reuters
  • Palm oil tankers piled on top of each other after a flash flood struck a repair workshop in Aceh Tamiang, Northern Sumatra. AFP
  • A memorial ceremony marks the anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre carried out by the Japanese army in 1937, in the city in China's eastern Jiangsu Province. Reuters
  • Pigeons fly near the Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) on a cold morning in Srinagar, Kashmir, India. EPA
  • A man walks in a park amid dense smog in Lahore, Pakistan. AFP
  • Joao Chianca of Brazil rides a wave during a World Surf League big wave challenge session in Nazare, Portugal. AFP
  • Mourners gather at the Manikarnika Ghat cremation ground on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi, India. AFP
  • An aerial view of the Jaguari-Jacarei dam in drought-hit Sao Paulo state, Brazil. The dam is part of the Cantareira system, which supplies water to 46 per cent of the Sao Paulo metropolitan region, or 20 million people, and is operating at about 20 per cent of capacity. AFP
  • A scuba-diving Santa Claus feeds the fish at the Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. AFP
  • Pilgrims camp outside the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. AFP
  • A reveller dressed as the Grinch poses on a car decorated with Christmas lights in Cape Town, South Africa. Reuters
  • Mourners gather near tributes to the victims of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia. AFP
  • A swan swims during sunset at the Ada Ciganlija Lake in Belgrade, Serbia. AP Photo
  • A woman is framed by Christmas lights in Dakar, Senegal. EPA
  • Snow turns New York's Central Park into a winter wonderland. AP Photo
  • A worker digs buses out of the mud after a landslide triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, in Maspanna, Sri Lanka. AFP
  • A sculptor in action at the Poznan Ice Festival in Poland. EPA
  • Archaeologists clean and restore frescoes inside a 3rd-century tomb where an early Christian depiction of Jesus as the 'good shepherd' was discovered, in Iznik, Turkey. AP Photo
  • Two alabaster statues of ancient Egyptian King Amenhotep III re-erected at his mortuary temple on Luxor's West Bank in Egypt. Each statue is more than 10 metres tall and weighs about 100 tonnes. EPA
  • Argentina and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi interacts with a lion at Vantara animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, during the footballer's India tour. Reuters
News

Pictures of the week: From Al Quoz under water to Leo Messi with an Indian lion

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 19, 2025

Updated: December 19, 2025, 6:02 PM
