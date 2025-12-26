Best photos of December 26: From camel racing in Qatar to the Guinean presidential campaign

  • Spectators follow a camel race from their vehicles, next to the track in Al Shahaniya, Qatar. AFP
    Spectators follow a camel race from their vehicles, next to the track in Al Shahaniya, Qatar. AFP
  • Palestinians wait to receive food at a community kitchen in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza. AP
    Palestinians wait to receive food at a community kitchen in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza. AP
  • A nativity scene outside St George's Church in Yaroun, southern Lebanon. EPA
    A nativity scene outside St George's Church in Yaroun, southern Lebanon. EPA
  • Women gather to pray for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai, south-east India. AFP
    Women gather to pray for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai, south-east India. AFP
  • A swimmer negotiates a channel in the ice during a winter swimming event at Shenshuiwan Park in Shenyang, in north-eastern China's Liaoning province. AFP
    A swimmer negotiates a channel in the ice during a winter swimming event at Shenshuiwan Park in Shenyang, in north-eastern China's Liaoning province. AFP
  • A boy looks at his phone in front of festive inflatables, as residents celebrate Christmas in Cuba's capital Havana. AFP
    A boy looks at his phone in front of festive inflatables, as residents celebrate Christmas in Cuba's capital Havana. AFP
  • The annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Boxing Day at Sydney Harbour. AFP
    The annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Boxing Day at Sydney Harbour. AFP
  • Special forces troops stand guard at the final campaign rally of Guinean President and presidential candidate Mamady Doumbouya, in the capital Conakry, ahead of the country's presidential election. AFP
    Special forces troops stand guard at the final campaign rally of Guinean President and presidential candidate Mamady Doumbouya, in the capital Conakry, ahead of the country's presidential election. AFP

News

Best photos of December 26: From camel racing in Qatar to the Guinean presidential campaign

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 26, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: December 26, 2025, 8:21 AM
