  • Federal immigration enforcement agents shatter a window of a pickup truck and detain two men outside a Home Depot in Evanston, Illinois. AP
  • A new section of border wall is constructed in Arizona’s San Rafael Valley in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. Reuters
  • US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, centre, gets into a lift as she heads to her final vote, surrounded by staff, at the US Capitol in Washington. Reuters
  • Police guard a barrier as farmers drive their tractors to block a main boulevard during a demonstration outside a gathering of European leaders at the EU Summit in Brussels. AP
  • A mourner writes a message of a piece of cloth at the promenade of Bondi Beach in Sydney to honour victims of the shooting. AFP
  • Acting Prime Minister of Kosovo and Vetevendosje (Self-determination) party leader Albin Kurti speaks to his supporters during an election rally, in Mitrovica, Kosovo. Reuters
  • Kuwait City and its skyline as the sun sets. AFP
  • Members of the Qatari armed forces parade along the corniche during National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar. Reuters
News

Best Photos of December 18: Immigration agents in Illinois to National Day in Qatar

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 18, 2025

Groom and Two Brides

Director: Elie Semaan

Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla

Rating: 3/5

The%20specs%20
The Brutalist

Director: Brady Corbet

Stars: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn

Rating: 3.5/5

December 18, 2025
