Australia to consider stricter gun laws after Bondi shooting

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is proposing stricter gun laws after 15 people were killed in a mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi beach on Sunday.

The suspected gunmen, a father and son, fired into a crowd gathered to observe the start of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on Sunday evening.

Police confirmed the 50-year-old father was licensed to hold six firearms, which they believed were used in the shootings. Mr Albanese said stricter gun laws were needed, including a limit on the number of firearms that one person could own.

“The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws,” he told reporters on Monday.

Mr Albanese said he would take the reforms to a national cabinet meeting with state premiers in the afternoon. “People's circumstances can change,” he said. “People can be radicalised over a period of time. Licences should not be in perpetuity.”

Mass shootings have been rare in Australia since a lone gunman killed 35 people in the tourist town of Port Arthur in 1996.

It led to sweeping reforms that were long seen as a gold standard worldwide. These included a gun buyback scheme; a national firearms register; and a crackdown on the ownership of semi-automatic weapons.

However, the number of guns held legally has risen steadily for more than two decades and now stands at four million – more than the number before the 1996 crackdown, according to the Australia Institute think tank.

Mr Albanese said it was time to consider whether the country's gun laws needed to be tightened up again. “I'm certainly up for it,” he said.

Chris Minns, the New South Wales state premier whose jurisdiction includes Sydney, said he would consider recalling state parliament to fast-track new gun legislation.

“It's time we have a change to the law in relation to the firearms legislation … but I am not ready to announce it today. You can expect action soon,” he told reporters.

Although Australia's gun numbers have risen, gun-related crime remains low by global standards. In the year to June 2024, 33 Australians died in gun homicides, according to the latest published data from the Australian Institute of Criminology.

That compares with 49 gun homicides per day in the United States in 2023, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

