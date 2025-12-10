At least 19 people killed as two buildings collapse in Morocco

At least 19 people have been killed and 16 others were injured after two buildings collapsed in the Moroccan city of Fez on Wednesday morning, the country's state news agency has reported.

Two adjacent four-storey buildings, housing eight families, collapsed in the Al Mustaqbal neighbourhood in Fez, MAP news agency reported.

Search and rescue operations are continuing to recover any other people who may be trapped under the rubble, the agency added.

The injured have been transferred to the University Hospital Centre, with residents of neighbouring houses evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Deteriorating living conditions in Morocco sparked protests in September over poverty and public services.

The unrest in the usually stable North African country has been fuelled by recent reports of the deaths of eight pregnant women at a public hospital in the city of Agadir, which critics have condemned as a symptom of a failing system.

Demonstrators have been calling for a change of government and for Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch to resign.

