Lightning streaks across the sky in Kuwait City, during a thunderstorm. AFP
Palestinian potters at work in Al Zawaida, central Gaza Strip, as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues. EPA
Tractors blockade a motorway outside the Greek city of Larissa, during a farmers' protest to demand swifter access to EU subsidies delayed by a continuing investigation into multi-million fraud. AFP
Residents walk over debris to cross the river on a newly built bridge connecting Aceh and North Sumatra province, which was damaged by flash floods, in Bireuen district, Indonesia. AFP
New Zealand's squad, left, and the West Indies team stand for the national anthems on day one of their Test cricket match, in Wellington. AFP
A rocket and smoke trails from a multiple rocket launcher are seen in the sky during clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province. AFP
Israeli soldiers in a tunnel where, according to Israel's military, Hamas militants held the body of Israeli officer Hadar Goldin, in Rafah. Reuters
Dresses by Christian Dior displayed during a continuing exhibition called Azzedine Alaia and Christian Dior, Two Masters of Haute Couture at La Galerie Dior in Paris. AFP
News

Best photos of December 10: Lightning bolts over Kuwait City to fashion exhibition in Paris

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 10, 2025

Updated: December 10, 2025, 10:45 AM
