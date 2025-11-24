Displaced youngsters watch cartoons during the Gaza Children's Film Festival, at Al Shati refugee camp in the north of the enclave. EPA
An aerobatic plane flies between waterjets in Santa Lucia Bay at the Acapulco Airshow, Mexico. EPA
Acrobatics from Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores Al Nassr's fourth goal in the 4-1 romp over Al Khaleej, at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. Getty Images
A room in a house that was severely damaged in a Russian drone attack in which four people were killed and 17 wounded, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AFP
Soldiers carry out security measures to enforce a temporary curfew after a man and woman were found dead in their home in Homs, Syria. Reuters
Coffins of unknown soldiers killed in the 1980-1988 Iraq-Iran war but whose remains were recovered only recently are on display at the ‘Farewell to Martyrs’ ceremony in Tehran. AP
Pouring rain causes flooding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Reuters
A man carries a Christmas tree home from Colombia Road Flower Market just over a month before Christmas Day, in London. Reuters
News

Best photos of November 24: Gaza Children's Film Festival to Christmas tree shopping in London

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 24, 2025

Updated: November 24, 2025, 12:01 PM
