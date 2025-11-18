Manar art exhibition lights up Abu Dhabi

At exhibit at Souq Al Mina in the capital captures attention at Manar Abu Dhabi 2025. All photos: Victor Besa / The National
The public light art exhibition is now open and runs until January 4 alongside a parallel programme in Al Ain
Showcasing 15 Emirati and international artists and collectives from 10 countries, the exhibition features 22 light sculptures, projections and installations
The exhibition organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi unfolds this year under the theme ‘The Light Compass’
The exhibition brings together a constellation of artworks inspired by the Gulf’s ancestral relationship with light
Manar Abu Dhabi, a public art exhibition that opened in 2023, has returned this year with the theme The Light Compass. The exhibition is organised by the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism, and brings together 15 Emirati and international artists, with collectives from 10 countries and 23 site-specific works.

Updated: November 18, 2025, 9:45 AM
PhotographyArt exhibitionsAbu Dhabi