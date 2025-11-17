Beshara: The most captivating pictures of the week

A seal pup on the Farne Islands, off the Northumberland coast, during the annual census at one of England's largest grey seal colonies. PA
Britain's Queen Camilla, patron of the English National Ballet, with ballerina Sangeun Lee at a reception to celebrate the company's 75th anniversary, at Buckingham Palace, London. Reuters
Green Bay Packers fan Jeff Kahlow, known as Frozen Tundra Man, wears one of his headgear creations for his team's NFL match against Philadelphia Eagles, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. AP
Supporters of Jeannette Jara, the communist presidential candidate for Chile's ruling leftist coalition, attend one of her closing campaign rallies before the November 16 elections, in Santiago. Reuters
An indigenous woman participates in the People's Summit at the Cop30 climate conference in Belem, Brazil. EPA
King Felipe VI of Spain and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Getty Images
Actresses Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande with director Jon M Chu on the red carpet at the European premiere of Wicked: For Good, in central London. AFP
The River by Cedric Le Borgne forms part of the Lumiere light festival in Durham, England. Getty Images
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi students at their graduation ceremony at the Emirates Palace. Victor Besa / The National
A South Korean Buddhist prays at the Bongeunsa Temple as students sit the annual university entrance exam, known as Suneung, in Seoul. AFP
The northern lights over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, north-east England. PA
The Christmas tree at Galeries Lafayette in Paris. AFP
Members of the Paul Taylor Dance Company rehearse Under the Rhythm by choreographer Robert Battle at the David Koch Theatre in New York. AP
Robots at Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week at the Yas Marina Circuit. Victor Besa / The National
Revellers wearing customised watering cans on their heads gather in the Heumarkt in Cologne, Germany, to open carnival season. AP
News

Beshara: The most captivating pictures of the week

From a cute seal pup on the Farne Islands to a carnival in Germany

The National

November 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: November 17, 2025, 5:17 AM