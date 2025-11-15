The crescent moon rises behind Istanbul's Camlica mosque and Galata tower. AP
Britain's King Charles cuts a cake in the shape of the Cyfarthfa Castle in Wales, during an event to celebrate the monarch's 77th birthday and the castle's 200th anniversary, in Merthyr Tydfil. AP
Duha, 2, plays on a flooded road near a mosque, on the banks of the river Chao Phraya, after increased discharge from the Chao Phraya dam, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. Reuters
Women take part in prayers for rain at Saleh Shrine, in the north of Tehran. Worshippers prayed for rainfall in cities across the country as Iran is facing a drought. EPA
Fire tenders head to the site of an explosion in an industrial area of Ezeiza, Buenos Aires. Powerful blasts rocked the south of the Argentinian capital on the night of November 14, with at least 22 people sent to hospital. AFP
Lightning streaks across the skies over the Lebanese port city of Batroun, about 43 kilometres north of Beirut. AFP
Visitors watch the exhaust of a modified Honda City during the International Autoshow 2025 in Bengaluru, India. AFP
Hot-air balloons are launched over the city of Leon, Mexico, during the 2025 International Balloon Festival. AFP
News

Best photos of November 15: Crescent moon in Turkey to hot-air balloons in Mexico

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 15, 2025

  English
  Arabic

Updated: November 15, 2025, 9:59 AM
