The Eiffel Tower is lit up with the blue, white and red of the French flag to mark the 10th anniversary of the deadly November 13 terror attacks in Paris. Reuters
A seal pup on the Farne Islands, off the Northumberland coast, during the annual census at one of England's largest grey seal colonies. AP
Britain’s Princess Anne visits the Airbus Asia Training Centre in Singapore. Reuters
Sculptures by Teresa Margolles, part of her exhibition How Do We Get Out? at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey in Mexico. EPA
Alexander Zverev of Germany gestures to the umpire during his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. EPA
A pomegranate seller and his family at their stall in Kabul, Afghanistan. EPA
Skyscrapers wreathed in morning fog in Kuwait City. AFP
Iranians visit an exhibition showcasing missiles and drones in Tehran. AFP
Britain's Queen Camilla, patron of the English National Ballet, with ballerina Sangeun Lee at a reception to celebrate the company's 75th anniversary, at Buckingham Palace, London. Reuters
Men are silhouetted against the smog on the bank of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, India. Reuters
News

Best Photos of November 13: from Eiffel Tower tribute to smog in New Delhi

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 13, 2025

Updated: November 13, 2025, 10:36 AM
