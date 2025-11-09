Hamas to hand over remains of Israeli officer killed in 2014 Gaza war

Hamas's armed wing said it will hand over on Sunday the remains of Israeli officer Hadar Goldin, who was killed during the 2014 war in Gaza.

Israeli forensic experts are expected to determine the identity of the remains once they are received.

"The Al Qassam Brigades will deliver the body of officer Hadar Goldin, which was found yesterday in a tunnel in the city of Rafah, at 2pm Gaza time," the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

If confirmed, Goldin would be the 24th deceased hostage whose remains Hamas has returned since the start of the current ceasefire on October 10.

Goldin, a lieutenant in the Israeli military, was killed by Palestinian militants in an ambush in Rafah in southern Gaza in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

Under October's ceasefire deal, Hamas turned over all 20 living hostages held in Gaza since the group's attack on Israel, in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian convicts and wartime detainees held in Israel.

The ceasefire agreement also included the return of the remains of 28 deceased hostages in exchange for the remains of 360 militants.

So far, 23 hostage bodies have been returned in exchange for 300 bodies of Palestinians, though not all have been identified, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Israeli media reported on Saturday that Israel had allowed Hamas and Red Cross personnel to search in an area under Israeli control in Rafah to locate Goldin's remains.

Several outlets said Hamas recovered the remains in a tunnel beneath territory held by Israeli forces.

Another Israeli soldier whose body was recently returned, Oron Shaul, was also killed in the six-week war in 2014.

His body was recovered earlier this year during the latest war, which erupted after Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

