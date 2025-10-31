Israel returns 30 bodies to Gaza after receiving remains of two more hostages from Hamas

Israel on Friday returned the bodies of 30 Palestinian detainees to Gaza, a day after Hamas handed over the remains of two more hostages to Israel.

The exchange suggests the fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and the militant group is moving forward, despite Israeli strikes on Gaza this week that killed more than 100 people following the killing of an Israeli soldier.

As with previous returns, the bodies handed over by Israel arrived without any identification, a doctor at Nasser Hospital in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis told Associated Press.

The return brings the number of dead Palestinians returned by Israel to 225, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. It is unclear if they were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023 that triggered the war, had died in Israeli custody, or were taken from Gaza by troops during the war.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted staff at the hospital as saying most of the bodies bore signs of torture, burning, and execution. Many had their hands bound and were blindfolded, and some were so disfigured that families were unable to identify them.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said late on Thursday that the remains returned by Palestinian militants had been confirmed as those of Sahar Baruch and Amiram Cooper, both taken hostage during the October 2023 attack.

Hamas has now returned the remains of 17 hostages since the start of the ceasefire, with 11 others still in Gaza. Under the terms of the agreement, Israel will release the bodies of 15 Palestinians in exchange for each of the dead hostages.

Hamas killed nearly 1,200 people and seized about 250 hostages during its attack, most of whom were returned during two previous truces or retrieved by Israeli troops.

The current ceasefire that began on October 10 has largely held despite two rounds of heavy Israeli bombardment launched after accusing Hamas of ceasefire violations, including deadly attacks on its soldiers in southern Gaza. Hamas denied responsibility for those attacks.

Government officials from eight Arab and Muslim nations will gather in Istanbul on Monday to discuss the next steps for Gaza, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

A ministry spokesman said ministers from Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had all been invited.

The talks follow a meeting between the countries' leaders and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

They mark the latest effort to create an International Stabilisation Force in Gaza, outlined in the 20-point peace plan put forward by Mr Trump after that meeting.

Mr Fidan said the truce offered “a glimmer of hope” after two years of war in which Israeli attacks claimed more than 68,000 lives in Gaza, many of them women and children, and devastated the small Palestinian enclave.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, Mr Fidan said there were a number of issues that needed to be addressed at the meeting.

“What are the obstacles to its implementation? What are the challenges to be faced? What are the next steps? What will we be discussing with our western friends? And what support is there for the ongoing talks with the United States?” he said.

