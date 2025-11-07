Pictures of the week: From the Grand Egyptian Museum opening to a dancing robot at Adipec

The Statue of Ramesses II on display in the Grand Hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt. EPA
Cars are piled up after being swept away in floods brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Cebu City, in the Philippines. Reuters
Olivia Housley puts the finishing touches to a Christmas tree in the Painted Hall at Chatsworth House in England. PA
Displaced children from El Fasher at a camp in Tawila, in the Darfur region of Sudan. AP
Smoke rises from the wreckage of a UPS cargo jet after it crashed on departure in Louisville, Kentucky. Reuters
A minaret of the Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, after recent minor earthquake damage. Reuters
A full moon rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. EPA
Thousands of devotees throng the River Ganga to watch a prayer ceremony during Dev Deepawali festival in Varanasi, India. AP
Handmaids Army DC gather at the Washington Monument for the 'Trump Must Go' protest. Getty Images
A resident returns to what remains of his home in Talisay City, Philippines, after Typhoon Kalmaegi. AP
A racegoer displays his suit on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. EPA
Dust rises after a second collapse of part of the medieval tower Torre dei Conti in Rome. AFP
The Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre in Khor Fakkan. Antonie Robertson / The National
Nada Arhouma, a 15-year-old Palestinian girl injured in an Israeli air strike, is treated at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. EPA
A student tries to keep boards dry during rain on a mosaic portrait of the Queen Mother Sirikit in Bangkok, Thailand. AP
The UAE flag is raised in front of the Zayed National Museum to commemorate Flag Day. Wam
Fireworks light up the sky during the Hindu festival of Dev Deepawali on the banks of the River Ganges in Varanasi. AFP
An earthquake survivor sits in the remains of a house in a village in Tashqurghan, Afghanistan. AFP
The moon rises behind the Torchbearer statue in Hannover, Germany. AP
Wooden remembrance crosses at the 97th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London. AP
Palestinian Samar Abu Elouf, winner of the 2025 World Press Photo of the Year, with her winning photograph in Barcelona. EPA
A young pygmy hippopotamus takes a first dive with its mother Nala at the Zoological Garden in Berlin, Germany. EPA
The leader of the Tuxa people, Dinam Tuxa, during a press conference in a Greenpeace ship in Para, Brazil. EPA
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in the village of Tayr Debba, southern Lebanon. AP
A protester outside in Birmingham, England, before the Europa League match between Aston Villa and Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv. Reuters
Workers return the 'Clock of the South' at Bolivia's Legislative Palace to the conventional clockwise direction. Since 2014, the clock turned counter-clockwise, with its face displaying inverted numerals. EPA
An Afghan worker sorts plastic bottles after they were collected for recycling at a warehouse in Kabul. They are later used to produce synthetic fiber for textiles. EPA
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays a shot from a bunker on the first day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025, at Yas Links Golf Course. Getty Images
The mayor-elect of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and his wife Rama Duwaji wave to crowds in Brooklyn. EPA
Humanoid robot Unitree G1 dances at Adipec 2025 at Adnec, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Pictures of the week: From the Grand Egyptian Museum opening to a dancing robot at Adipec

Striking images from around the world

November 07, 2025

November 07, 2025

Updated: November 07, 2025, 6:02 PM
