Best photos of November 7: From a typhoon in Vietnam to turning back time in Bolivia

Shrimp farmer Nguyen Van Sa walks past his destroyed warehouse after Typhoon Kalmaegi struck Phu My, Gia Lai Province, central Vietnam. EPA
Shrimp farmer Nguyen Van Sa walks past his destroyed warehouse after Typhoon Kalmaegi struck Phu My, Gia Lai Province, central Vietnam. EPA
Tourists dressed in traditional Korean clothing pose for photos while visiting Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. EPA
Tourists dressed in traditional Korean clothing pose for photos while visiting Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. EPA
A labourer sorts plastic bottles for recycling at a warehouse in Kabul, Afghanistan. EPA
A labourer sorts plastic bottles for recycling at a warehouse in Kabul, Afghanistan. EPA
Detail of the exterior of the new Backstage building at the Old Vic theatre in London, UK. PA
Detail of the exterior of the new Backstage building at the Old Vic theatre in London, UK. PA
A firefighter works at the site of a Russian drone strike in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Reuters
A firefighter works at the site of a Russian drone strike in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Reuters
Visitors attend the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. AFP
Visitors attend the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. AFP
Midtjylland fans light flares during their team's Uefa Europa League football match against Celtic in Herning, Denmark. AFP
Midtjylland fans light flares during their team's Uefa Europa League football match against Celtic in Herning, Denmark. AFP
Workers restore the Clock of the South of the Legislative Palace to conventional numbering and direction, in La Paz, Bolivia. Since 2014, the clock has operated in reverse, with its hands turning counter-clockwise and the face displaying inverted numerals, to affirm the Andean nation's 'southernness'. EPA
Workers restore the Clock of the South of the Legislative Palace to conventional numbering and direction, in La Paz, Bolivia. Since 2014, the clock has operated in reverse, with its hands turning counter-clockwise and the face displaying inverted numerals, to affirm the Andean nation's 'southernness'. EPA

News

Best photos of November 7: From a typhoon in Vietnam to turning back time in Bolivia

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Rating: 4/5

Specs

Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6
Gearbox: 10-speed automatic
Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km
Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)
On sale: Now

Mental%20health%20support%20in%20the%20UAE
%3Cp%3E%E2%97%8F%20Estijaba%20helpline%3A%208001717%3Cbr%3E%E2%97%8F%20UAE%20Ministry%20of%20Health%20and%20Prevention%20hotline%3A%20045192519%3Cbr%3E%E2%97%8F%20UAE%20Mental%20health%20support%20line%3A%20800%204673%20(Hope)%3Cbr%3EMore%20information%20at%20hope.hw.gov.ae%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
MATCH INFO

What: 2006 World Cup quarter-final
When: July 1
Where: Gelsenkirchen Stadium, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Result:
England 0 Portugal 0
(Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)

GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

GIANT REVIEW

Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan

Director: Athale

Rating: 4/5

Tamkeen's offering
  • Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3
  • Option 2: 50% across three years
  • Option 3: 30% across five years 
Kill%20Bill%20Volume%201
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Quentin%20Tarantino%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Uma%20Thurman%2C%20David%20Carradine%20and%20Michael%20Madsen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Related
While you're here
Updated: November 07, 2025, 8:47 AM