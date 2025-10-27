It's fright night as a woman takes part in La Catrinas Parade, ahead of the Day of the Dead celebration, in Mexico City. AFP
Presidential guards march on the ancient Acropolis after the lowering of the Greek flag, with Athens in the background. AP
A surprise visitor flies in to hear Pope Leo XIV lead the Angelus prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican. Reuters
Argentina's President Javier Milei celebrates successful midterm election results with his comrades in government, in Buenos Aires. AFP
Tourists are evacuated from a hotel after a deluge of heavy rain sparked flooding, in Hoi An, Vietnam. AFP
The Grand Palace in Bangkok is heavily policed ahead of the body of Thailand's former queen Sirikit being transported for the start of funeral rites. AFP
Visibility is poor as schoolchildren cross a road in dense smog in Lahore, Pakistan. AFP
Hollywood actor Liam Neeson, as Unicef goodwill ambassador, plays football in Juba, South Sudan, where he said children should not have to ‘fend for themselves’. PA
News

Best photos of October 27: From Catrinas Parade in Mexico to Liam Neeson in South Sudan

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: October 27, 2025, 10:52 AM
