A steel worker at ThyssenKrupp's blast furnace 2 in Duisburg, Germany. EPA
Hindu devotees collect rice distributed for the Annakut, or Govardhan Puja, festival at the Madan Mohan temple in Kolkata, India. AFP
A fishing boat heads into port at Plobannalec-Lesconil, western France, as huge waves and strong winds hit the coast during Storm Benjamin. AFP
An AI-assisted fireworks show called Le Dernier Carnaval (The Last Carnival) by artist Cai Guo-Qiang marks the closure of Paris’s Pompidou Centre for a five-year renovation project. AFP
Israeli police disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators as they protest against military conscription in Jerusalem. AFP
Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House in Washington as construction begins on US President Donald Trump's ballroom. AFP
A rainbow appears over Blencathra in Keswick, in England's Lake District. Getty Images
The stars of All's Fair, from left, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts pose for photographers at the TV series' UK premiere in London. AP
Best Photos of October 23: from a steel worker in Germany to All's Fair premiere in London

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 23, 2025

Updated: October 23, 2025, 10:34 AM
