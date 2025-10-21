Morning fog over the Tatra Mountains in Kluszkowce village, southern Poland. EPA
Morning fog over the Tatra Mountains in Kluszkowce village, southern Poland. EPA
Nepalese officers shower service animals with marigolds during Kukur Tihar, a celebration dedicated to dogs, during Diwali, at the Armed Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu. AFP
Nepalese officers shower service animals with marigolds during Kukur Tihar, a celebration dedicated to dogs, during Diwali, at the Armed Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu. AFP
Rabbi Daniel Walker accompanies Britain's King Charles during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, Britain. Reuters
Rabbi Daniel Walker accompanies Britain's King Charles during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, Britain. Reuters
James McDonald riding Via Sistina at sunrise at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images
James McDonald riding Via Sistina at sunrise at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images
Ship anchor chains being made at Zhongyun Marine Equipment in Suqian, in eastern China's Jiangsu province. AFP
Ship anchor chains being made at Zhongyun Marine Equipment in Suqian, in eastern China's Jiangsu province. AFP
Tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the war-damaged area surrounding Gaza city's port. AFP
Tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the war-damaged area surrounding Gaza city's port. AFP
A bald eagle soars past autumn foliage at Adams Pond in East Derry, New Hampshire, US. AP Photo
A bald eagle soars past autumn foliage at Adams Pond in East Derry, New Hampshire, US. AP Photo
Officers pay tribute to fallen colleagues at a Police Commemoration Day event in Hyderabad, India. AFP
Officers pay tribute to fallen colleagues at a Police Commemoration Day event in Hyderabad, India. AFP

News

Best photos of October 21: from fog over the Tatra mountains to Police Commemoration Day in India

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

Zombieland: Double Tap

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone

Four out of five stars 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Director: Scott Cooper

Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong

Rating: 4/5

Info

What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship

When: December 27-29, 2018

Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Updated: October 21, 2025, 10:20 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day

Most popular today

1

My Dubai Salary: ‘I earn up to Dh24,000 a month as first-class flight attendant'

2

Nine could face death penalty in the UAE over kidnapping and indecent assault charges

3

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

4

Etihad to return two Airbus A380 superjumbos to the skies amid global jet shortage

5

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi announces November opening date

6

The sneeze that gave half the internet flu: Why the AWS outage was so costly

7

Making a UAE comeback: Why people leave – and return to – life in the Emirates

8

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

9

Fewer UAE jobseekers get desired salary amid global talent influx

10

Al Ain opens $50 million, 900-metre tunnel to cut travel times in Garden City