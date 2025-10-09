Best Photos of September 9: From Palestinians celebrating in Khan Younis to Keir Starmer in India

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious peace prize, held its final meeting on Monday, the Nobel Institute said Thursday, a day ahead of the announcement of the 2025 laureate.

This means a decision was made about the laureate or laureates before the conclusion of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which included a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

President Donald Trump pushed for the ceasefire as part of a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza war.