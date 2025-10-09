Palestinians celebrate in Khan Younis after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed the first phase of a peace deal in Gaza. AFP
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin. Reuters
Nuns take pictures of a Swiss Guard as they gather for the Holy Mass for the Jubilee of Consecrated Life in St Peter's Square, Vatican City. EPA
Charred vehicles stacked inside the Parliament building complex in Kathmandu, which was set on fire during protests in September. AFP
A visitor photographs a Magellanic penguin in its newly renovated habitat at Lisbon Oceanarium. AFP
La-iat Taengsong, 70, looks out from the roof of his partially submerged house on a bank of the flooded Noi river in Sena district, Ayutthaya province, Thailand. Reuters
Snow falls in front of the railway station in Novosibirsk, southern Russia. Reuters
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a ceremony in Mumbai to herald Diwali festival, during his visit to India. Reuters
News

Best Photos of September 9: From Palestinians celebrating in Khan Younis to Keir Starmer in India

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 09, 2025

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious peace prize, held its final meeting on Monday, the Nobel Institute said Thursday, a day ahead of the announcement of the 2025 laureate.

This means a decision was made about the laureate or laureates before the conclusion of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which included a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

President Donald Trump pushed for the ceasefire as part of a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza war. 

Who was Alfred Nobel?

The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel.

  • In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".
  • Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.
  • Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.
Updated: October 09, 2025, 10:12 AM
