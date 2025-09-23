Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte. His lawyer says his client is not fit to stand trial due to medical problems. AP
News

Philippines’ Duterte charged with three counts of crimes against humanity by International Criminal Court

Former president has repeatedly denied involvement in at least 76 murders as part of his 'war on drugs'

AFP

September 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Former Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte has been charged by International Criminal Court prosecutors with three counts of crimes against humanity, accused of involvement in at least 76 murders as part of a "war on drugs" while he was mayor and president.

A heavily redacted charge sheet dated July 4, made public on Monday, lays out the accusations against the 80-year-old former leader, currently sitting in ICC detention in The Hague.

The first count concerns his alleged involvement as a co-perpetrator in 19 murders carried out between 2013 and 2016 while Mr Duterte was mayor of Davao City.

The second count relates to 14 alleged murders of so-called "high value targets" in 2016 and 2017 when he was president.

And the third charge is about 43 alleged murders committed during "clearance" operations of lower-level suspected drug users or pushers.

These took place across the Philippines between 2016 and 2018, the prosecution alleged.

The International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands. Reuters
The International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands. Reuters

"The actual scale of victimisation during the charged period was significantly greater, as reflected in the widespread nature of the attack," said the ICC prosecutors.

"The attack included thousands of killings, which were perpetrated consistently throughout the charged period," they alleged.

The charges against Mr Duterte stem from his years-long campaign against drug users and dealers, which rights groups say killed thousands.

The arrest warrant issued for him on March 7 contained one charge of crimes against humanity relating to 43 alleged murders.

The prosecutors' charges came on the eve of what was scheduled to be Mr Duterte's appearance at the ICC to hear the accusations against him.

However, that sitting was postponed as the court weighs whether he is fit to hear the charges.

His lawyer Nicholas Kaufman has said his client is not able to stand trial "as a result of cognitive impairment in multiple domains".

Mr Kaufman has urged the ICC to postpone proceedings against Mr Duterte indefinitely.

He was arrested in Manila on March 11, flown to the Netherlands that same night and has been held at the ICC's detention unit at Scheveningen Prison since.

At his initial hearing, he followed by video link, appearing dazed and frail, barely speaking.

