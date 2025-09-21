Saif Al Ali of the UAE performs during the Intervision Song Contest at the Live Arena concert hall in Moscow, Russia. EPA
A humpback whale leaps in the waters of the Pacific Ocean near Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca department, Colombia. AFP
A young man rides a cart pulled by two bulls during the Karapan Sapi bull racing competition in Bangkalan on Madura island, East Java province. AFP
Germany's athlete Leo Neugebauer competes in the men's decathlon pole vault Group A during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. AFP
A boy touch the shell of a rescued sea turtle as it swims into the Atlantic Ocean after a coastal cleanup marking World Cleanup Day, in Lagos, Nigeria. Reuters
A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks on a footbridge in Lalitpur, Nepal. Reuters
People march next to the Palestinian flag made of photographs of people killed, displayed on a street during a protest in support of Palestinians in Hadzici, suburb of Sarajevo, Bosnia. AP
Protesters clash with anti-riot police during a rally in Manila, Philippines. EPA
News

Best photos of September 21: International music contest in Russia to Protest in Manila.

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 21, 2025

  English
  Arabic

Updated: September 21, 2025, 10:27 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day