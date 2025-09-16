Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rings a bell and delivers the 'Cry of Independence' to commemorate the country's independence from Spain. Reuters
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rings a bell and delivers the 'Cry of Independence' to commemorate the country's independence from Spain. Reuters
Women row boats across Dal Lake in Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir. Reuters
Women row boats across Dal Lake in Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir. Reuters
Members of El Salvador's military march in the capital San Salvador to mark Central American independence from the Spanish Empire. EPA
Members of El Salvador's military march in the capital San Salvador to mark Central American independence from the Spanish Empire. EPA
A warship carrying hundreds of troops from European Nato countries takes part in military exercises in the Arctic Ocean, off Nuuk, Greenland. AP
A warship carrying hundreds of troops from European Nato countries takes part in military exercises in the Arctic Ocean, off Nuuk, Greenland. AP
An Afghan man and his family ride through a village in the northern Balkh province. AFP
An Afghan man and his family ride through a village in the northern Balkh province. AFP
Houthi fighters carry the coffins of those killed last week in Israeli strikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa. Reuters
Houthi fighters carry the coffins of those killed last week in Israeli strikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa. Reuters
A batman hoverfly rests on a flower in Annapolis, in the US state of Maryland. AFP
A batman hoverfly rests on a flower in Annapolis, in the US state of Maryland. AFP
A man wades through floodwater to receive aid n Pakistan's Punjab province. More than two million people have fled the floods in the area. EPA
A man wades through floodwater to receive aid n Pakistan's Punjab province. More than two million people have fled the floods in the area. EPA

News

Best Photos of September 16: from Mexico's Independence Day to floods in Pakistan

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

HEADLINE&nbsp;HERE
  • I would recommend writing out the text in the body 
  • And then copy into this box
  • It can be as long as you link
  • But I recommend you use the bullet point function (see red square)
  • Or try to keep the word count down
  • Be wary of other embeds lengthy fact boxes could crash into 
  • That's about it
Zayed Sustainability Prize
While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Plastic tipping points
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Updated: September 16, 2025, 9:42 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day