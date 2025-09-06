Best photos of September 6: From Armani mourners in Milan to Spanish MotoGP

Security personnel stand in front of the Armani headquarters in Milan, Italy, where crowds gathered to pay their respects to designer Giorgio Armani, following his death at the age of 91. Reuters
Security personnel stand in front of the Armani headquarters in Milan, Italy, where crowds gathered to pay their respects to designer Giorgio Armani, following his death at the age of 91. Reuters
An imam displays a holy relic to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Kashmir, India. EPA
An imam displays a holy relic to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Kashmir, India. EPA
A child walks past two members of the Mississippi National Guard in Washington's Metro system, part of a deployment by President Donald Trump to increase law enforcement in the US capital. Reuters
A child walks past two members of the Mississippi National Guard in Washington's Metro system, part of a deployment by President Donald Trump to increase law enforcement in the US capital. Reuters
Japan's Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, travels by carriage to his coming-of-age ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Reuters
Japan's Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, travels by carriage to his coming-of-age ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Reuters
A farmer surveys her paddy fields after the Ravi river overflowed following heavy rain, near Ajnala, around 28km from the city of Amritsar in north-western India. AFP
A farmer surveys her paddy fields after the Ravi river overflowed following heavy rain, near Ajnala, around 28km from the city of Amritsar in north-western India. AFP
Anti-government protesters clash with police in the Serbian city of Novi Sad after a rally calling for early elections. AFP
Anti-government protesters clash with police in the Serbian city of Novi Sad after a rally calling for early elections. AFP
A New Zealand fan at the Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and South Africa's Springboks at Eden Park in Auckland. Getty Images
A New Zealand fan at the Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and South Africa's Springboks at Eden Park in Auckland. Getty Images
Spanish MotoGP racer Marc Marquez in action during a practice session for the Catalunya Motorcycling Grand Prix in Barcelona. EPA
Spanish MotoGP racer Marc Marquez in action during a practice session for the Catalunya Motorcycling Grand Prix in Barcelona. EPA

News

Best photos of September 6: From Armani mourners in Milan to Spanish MotoGP

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 06, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
You might also like
Evacuations to France hit by controversy
  • Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023
  • Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar
  • The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry
  • Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017
  • It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan
  • Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries
  • Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
What sanctions would be reimposed?

Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including:

  • An arms embargo
  • A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing
  • A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance
  • A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities
  • Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
The Perfect Couple

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor

Creator: Jenna Lamia

Rating: 3/5

The biog

Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza

Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby

Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer

Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

While you're here
War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana

Rating: 2/5

HEADLINE&nbsp;HERE
  • I would recommend writing out the text in the body 
  • And then copy into this box
  • It can be as long as you link
  • But I recommend you use the bullet point function (see red square)
  • Or try to keep the word count down
  • Be wary of other embeds lengthy fact boxes could crash into 
  • That's about it
On Women's Day
More from this story
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
On Women's Day
While you're here
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood

Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.
"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.
“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”
It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.
Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Results

2-15pm: Commercial Bank Of Dubai – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m; Winner: Al Habash, Patrick Cosgrave (jockey), Bhupat Seemar (trainer)

2.45pm: Al Shafar Investment – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Day Approach, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash

3.15pm: Dubai Real estate Centre – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Celtic Prince, Richard Mullen, Rashed Bouresly

3.45pm: Jebel Ali Sprint by ARM Holding – Listed (TB) Dh500,000 (D) 1,000m; Winner: Khuzaam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

4.15pm: Shadwell – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Tenbury Wells, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

4.45pm: Jebel Ali Stakes by ARM Holding – Listed (TB) Dh500,000 (D) 1,950m; Winner: Lost Eden, Andrea Atzeni, Doug Watson

5.15pm: Jebel Ali Racecourse – Handicap (TB) Dh76,000 (D) 1,950m; Winner: Rougher, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
While you're here
On Women's Day
More coverage from the Future Forum
THE BIO

Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren

Favourite travel destination: Switzerland

Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers

Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More on this story:
The biog

Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists. 

Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai.

Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic 

Fund-raising tips for start-ups

Develop an innovative business concept

Have the ability to differentiate yourself from competitors

Put in place a business continuity plan after Covid-19

Prepare for the worst-case scenario (further lockdowns, long wait for a vaccine, etc.) 

Have enough cash to stay afloat for the next 12 to 18 months

Be creative and innovative to reduce expenses

Be prepared to use Covid-19 as an opportunity for your business

* Tips from Jassim Al Marzooqi and Walid Hanna

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Price, base / as tested Dh97,600
Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine
Transmission Six-speed gearbox
Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm
Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: September 06, 2025, 9:20 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day