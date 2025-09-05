A person lights fire crackers during celebrations for Prophet Mohammed's birthday, in Hyderabad, Pakistan. EPA
An EA-18G Growler flies over Brisbane City in Australia. EPA
Indian school children and teachers take part in Teachers' Day celebrations at Sri Krishna International School in Bangalore, India. EPA
Kaylea Arnett of the USA dives from the Stari Most during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Mostar, Bosnia, and Herzegovina. Getty Images
In this aerial view, traditional wooden fishing boats lie abandoned in dried up marshes in Iraq's southern Basra province. AFP
Pigeons fly near the UAE flag along the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
A Nepalese girl wears traditional attire as she attends Kumari Puja, a mass worship ceremony at Hanuman Dhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal. EPA
Nuns take part in a prayer service near Mother Teresa's tomb during a mass marking Mother Teresa's 28th death anniversary at the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India. EPA
Best photos of September 5: From Prophet Mohammed's birthday to Mother Teresa's anniversary

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

September 05, 2025

