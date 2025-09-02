Best photos of September 2: Earthquake in Afghanistan to independence day in Vietnam

A military helicopter airlifts injured Afghans after an earthquake and aftershocks at Mazar Dara village in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan. AFP
A military helicopter airlifts injured Afghans after an earthquake and aftershocks at Mazar Dara village in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan. AFP
Freed Israeli hostage Or Levy, centre, sits with the audience at an event before sharing his experiences, in Glenhazel, near Johannesburg, South Africa. AFP
Freed Israeli hostage Or Levy, centre, sits with the audience at an event before sharing his experiences, in Glenhazel, near Johannesburg, South Africa. AFP
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, right, on board a vessel of a civilian flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, after being forced to return to Barcelona by bad weather. AFP
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, right, on board a vessel of a civilian flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, after being forced to return to Barcelona by bad weather. AFP
Protesters carry items to be burnt outside the regional parliament building during a protest against government spending priorities, in Bandung, Indonesia's West Java province. Reuters
Protesters carry items to be burnt outside the regional parliament building during a protest against government spending priorities, in Bandung, Indonesia's West Java province. Reuters
Members of the National Guard patrol the National Mall, weeks after US President Donald Trump stepped up the presence of federal law enforcement to assist in crime prevention, in Washington, DC. Reuters
Members of the National Guard patrol the National Mall, weeks after US President Donald Trump stepped up the presence of federal law enforcement to assist in crime prevention, in Washington, DC. Reuters
A multinational naval drill involving Nato partners in the Baltic Sea, aimed at strengthening defence readiness. Reuters
A multinational naval drill involving Nato partners in the Baltic Sea, aimed at strengthening defence readiness. Reuters
Displaced Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip flee with their belongings along Al Rasheed Street, west of Gaza city. EPA
Displaced Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip flee with their belongings along Al Rasheed Street, west of Gaza city. EPA
Performers take part in a parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of independence in Hanoi, Vietnam. Reuters
Performers take part in a parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of independence in Hanoi, Vietnam. Reuters

News

Best photos of September 2: Earthquake in Afghanistan to independence day in Vietnam

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

While you're here
While you're here
Ferrari 12Cilindri specs

Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12

Power: 819hp

Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm

Price: From Dh1,700,000

Available: Now

Under 19 World Cup

Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka

Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies

Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE

 

UAE fixtures

Saturday, January 18, v Canada

Wednesday, January 22, v Afghanistan

Saturday, January 25, v South Africa

Heather, the Totality
Matthew Weiner,
Canongate 

In-demand&nbsp;jobs&nbsp;and&nbsp;monthly&nbsp;salaries
  • Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000 
  • Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000 
  • Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000 
  • Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000 
  • HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000 
  • Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000 
  • Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000 
  • Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000 
  • Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000 
  • Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000 
  • Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000 
  • Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500
  • Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000
  • Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000
Key findings of Jenkins report
  • Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"
  • Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
  • Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.
  • Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMascotte%20Health%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMiami%2C%20US%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bora%20Hamamcioglu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOnline%20veterinary%20service%20provider%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.2%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Learn more about Qasr Al Hosn
THE CLOWN OF GAZA

Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah 

Starring: Alaa Meqdad

Rating: 4/5

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Plastic tipping point
How much sugar is in chocolate Easter eggs?
  • The 169g Crunchie egg has 15.9g of sugar per 25g serving, working out at around 107g of sugar per egg
  • The 190g Maltesers Teasers egg contains 58g of sugar per 100g for the egg and 19.6g of sugar in each of the two Teasers bars that come with it
  • The 188g Smarties egg has 113g of sugar per egg and 22.8g in the tube of Smarties it contains
  • The Milky Bar white chocolate Egg Hunt Pack contains eight eggs at 7.7g of sugar per egg
  • The Cadbury Creme Egg contains 26g of sugar per 40g egg
Updated: September 02, 2025, 9:57 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day