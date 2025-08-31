At least 11 UN aid workers detained by Yemen's Houthis

The UN on Sunday said Yemen's Houthis have detained at least 11 of its personnel in a move that will hinder aid delivery and peace efforts in the country.

The latest arrests add to the 23 UN personnel being held in detention by the Iran-backed Houthis.

“I strongly condemn the new wave of arbitrary detentions of UN personnel today in Sanaa and Hodeidah by Ansar Allah, as well as the forced entry into UN premises and seizure of UN property,” UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement, using the Houthis' formal name.

“These actions severely hinder broader efforts to deliver assistance and advance peace in Yemen.”

The detentions came after the Houthis on Sunday vowed to intensify attacks on Israel after it killed the Houthi prime minister, Ahmed Ghaleb Al Rahwi, and other senior officials in a massive strike.

The UN's World Food Programme said in a statement to AFP that its “offices in Sanaa were entered by local security forces who have detained a staff member, with reports of other detentions in other areas”.

It said it was “urgently seeking additional information” from the Houthi authorities, who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and now control large parts of Yemen.

In January, the Houthi rebels detained eight UN workers, adding to those held since June 2024.

The Houthis have previously claimed that some of the earlier arrests included “an American-Israeli spy network” operating under the cover of humanitarian organisations. The UN has emphatically rejected the claims.

