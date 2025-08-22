Pictures of the week: From recovering sunken antiquities in Alexandria to a church on wheels in Sweden

Divers watch as a crane pulls a piece of stone from the water at Abu Qir Bay in Alexandria, Egypt, as part of a drive to recover sunken antiquities. AFP
Men enjoy their afternoon tea in cool temperatures in the mountains of Rijal Almaa, Saudi Arabia. Reuters
Firefighters rescue passengers from a monorail after it stalled due to overcrowding, which caused a power cut in Mumbai, India. AP
Palestinians run for cover during Israeli bombardment in Jabalia, northern Gaza. AFP
Palestinians ride their vehicles through black smoke from makeshift burners used to extract fuel from melted plastic, on the Sea Road in Gaza city. AP
Lebanese soldiers stationed at Burj Al Barajneh camp for Palestinian refugees in Beirut's southern suburbs, as armed Palestinian groups start handing over their weapons to the Lebanese authorities. AFP
Kim Jong-un embracing a serviceman at an awards ceremony for North Korean soldiers who took part in military operations to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. AFP
Former Kenyan deputy president and opposition leader Rigathi Gachagua waves as thousands gather to welcome him in Nairobi. AFP
The wreckage of a bus is removed from the site of a crash in Guzara, Herat province, Afghanistan. AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Alaska to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss a potential end to the war in Ukraine. Reuters
A thunderstorm passes over Valletta, as seen from Sliema, Malta. Reuters
The world's largest paper balloon takes off on its 150th birthday to celebrate the feast of San Roque and satirise politicians, in Betanzos, Spain. EPA
Preparations are in place for a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, in Beijing. Reuters
Athletes compete in the swimming leg of Ironman Copenhagen in the Danish capital. Getty Images
Robots compete in the 100m final at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. AFP
People climb a greasy pole during a traditional game called 'Panjat Pinang' to collect prizes hung at the top during Indonesia's 80th independence day celebrations, in Jakarta. AFP
Emirati champion and Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team star Rashid Al Mulla on the way to winning bronze at the Jet Ski World Championships Grand Prix, in Indonesia. Wam
Residents try to beat out a fire as it moves towards Rebordondo village, near Ourense, in north-western Spain. AP
A Palestinian girl searches for useful items at a rubbish dump in Gaza city. AFP
A road runs through land scorched by wildfire, near the village of Jonquieres in the Aude department of southern France. AFP
Cooling off on a beach in Qingdao in Shandong province, eastern China. AFP
Hindu women from the Dogra community swing a child as part of a ritual as they pray for the long life of their sons, during the Bacch Dua festival in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. AP
Flooding in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi. Mudslides and floods from torrential monsoon rain have killed hundreds in India and Pakistan. AFP
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man at a protest against Israeli army conscription, in Kfar Yona, central Israel. AFP
A woman and her daughter lead a donkey along a mountain path in the rural commune of Tilougguite in Morocco's Beni Mellal-Khenifra region. AFP
Villagers take a tractor trailer to an annual fair in Ajmer, India. AFP
A boy cools off under a waterfall on the outskirts of Sowari, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. Reuters
Ships and boats parade during the Sail Amsterdam festival in the Netherlands. AFP
The northern lights near Yellowknife in Canada's North-West Territories. AP
A historic wooden church being moved to its new site next to the cemetery, in Kiruna, Sweden. AFP
News

Pictures of the week: From recovering sunken antiquities in Alexandria to a church on wheels in Sweden

Striking images from around the world

The National

August 22, 2025

