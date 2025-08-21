News

Best Photos of August 21: From Hungary's national day to the Northern Lights in Canada

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

While you're here
The specs
 
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The Cockroach

 (Vintage)

Ian McEwan 
 

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO

Schedule (All times UAE)
First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am
Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am
Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am
Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am
Race: Sunday, 9am-midday 

Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course
Circuit Length: 5.807km
Number of Laps: 53
Watch live: beIN Sports HD

On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
VEZEETA PROFILE

Date started: 2012

Founder: Amir Barsoum

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: HealthTech / MedTech

Size: 300 employees

Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018)

Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Updated: August 21, 2025, 4:52 PM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day

Most popular today

1

How to holiday in Saudi Arabia like Cristiano Ronaldo and wife-to-be Georgina Rodriguez

2

UAE companies offer signing bonus, golden visas and wellness packages to attract and retain top talent

3

Rio Ferdinand on decision to move to Dubai, Man United's prospects and the pros and cons of social media

4

Cartoon for August 21, 2025

5

Real Madrid salaries 2025/26: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham among top earners

6

UAE school calendar 2025: What new term dates mean for public holidays

7

Review: Can Mattel’s new Brick Shop line compete with Lego?

8

The Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries brings fresh wave of talent, ideas and innovation to Abu Dhabi

9

Latest: Israel’s security cabinet approves Netanyahu’s plan for 'full control of northern Gaza'

10

Saudi Arabia launches new digital service for international Umrah performers