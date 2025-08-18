Emirati champion and Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team star Rashid Al Mulla won the bronze medal in the opening round of the UIM Jet Ski World Championships Grand Prix in Indonesia. WAM
Storks stand on a field on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. AP
A schoolgirl reacts as she wades through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai. AFP
Kiruna's historic wooden church sits on wheels before being moved to its new site next to the cemetery, in Kiruna, Sweden. Reuters
Participants climb a greasy pole during a traditional game called 'Panjat Pinang' to collect prizes hung at the top during celebrations to mark Indonesia's 80th Independence Day, along the Kalimalang river in Jakarta. AFP
An aerial photograph shows a wheat harvest near Betteshanger, south-east England. Excepionally dry weather has seen a reduced yeald in this season's wheat harvest. AFP
A man takes his camel for a walk as people cool off in the Arabian Sea on a hot day in Karachi, Pakistan. EPA
Robots compete in the 100m final during the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. AFP
News

Best Photos of August 18: From the Abu Dhabi powerboat team to the World Humanoid Robot Games

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: August 18, 2025, 12:53 PM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day