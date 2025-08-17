The world's largest paper balloon has taken off on its 150th birthday to celebrate the feast of San Roque and satirise politicians in Betanzos, Spain. EPA
A nun prays as she waits for the arrival of Pope Leo XIV at the Sanctuary of Santa Maria della Rotonda in Albano Laziale, Italy. AFP
Participants try to reach the top of a greased pole to collect prizes, during a 'Panjat Pinang' contest celebrating Indonesia's 80th Independence Day, at Ancol in Jakarta. Reuters
Devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity 'Ganesha' during a procession in Mumbai, India ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. AFP
Athletes compete in the swimming leg of Ironman Copenhagen in the Danish capital. Getty Images
Preparations are in place for a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, in Beijing. Reuters
A lightning storm passes over Valletta, as seen from Sliema, Malta. Reuters
A demonstrator stands before riot police officers at an anti-government rally in Valjevo, the fifth night of unrest across Serbia in protest against the party of right-wing President Aleksandar Vucic. AFP
Best photos of August 17: From the largest paper balloon to protests in Serbia

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

August 17, 2025

Checks&nbsp;continue

A High Court judge issued an interim order on Friday suspending a decision by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to direct a stop to Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports.

Mr Justice Colton said he was making the temporary direction until a judicial review of the minister's unilateral action this week to order a halt to port checks that are required under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Civil servants have yet to implement the instruction, pending legal clarity on their obligations, and checks are continuing.

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

