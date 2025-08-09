Best photos of August 9: Sturgeon supermoon in Istanbul to wildfire in Athens

The sturgeon supermoon rises over Sultan Ahmet Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul. AFP
A decorated elephant carrying the sacred golden casket housing the Buddha's tooth relic walks past the historic Buddhist Temple of the Tooth, as part of celebrations to mark the Buddhist festival of Esala Perahera, in Kandy, Sri Lanka. AFP
An image of Lebanese singer Hiba Tawwaji is projected onto the walls of the ruins of the Roman-era temple of Bacchus, as she performs during the Baalbeck International Festival in Lebanon. AFP
Spectators watch as hot-air balloons take off during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta. Reuters
Robots fight at the Unitree Robotics booth during the World Robot Conference in Beijing. Reuters
Internally displaced Palestinians wait for aid lorries near a food distribution point in Zikim, northern Gaza Strip. EPA
A churchgoer prays during an early morning Mass at Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki, Japan, on the day of the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing. EPA
Residents look at flames as a wildfire rages near Palaia Fokaia, about 45 Km south of Athens. AFP
Updated: August 09, 2025, 10:15 AM`
