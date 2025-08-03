A dog is pushed through the breakers during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California. AP
People dress in costumes and dance during the mask festival in Porto Novo, Benin. AP
A circus performer prepares for Karandash-Fest, a street festival of circus performers in Staritsa, Tver region, Russia. AP
People steer their stand-up paddle (Sup) boards at the annual Fontanka Sup-boards festival in St Petersburg, Russia. AP
Pope Leo XIV waves to the faithful as he leaves Mass for the Jubilee of Youth at Tor Vergata in Rome, Italy. Reuters
Manggarai men perform during a Caci, a ritual whipping fight, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. AFP
Hala Al Masri, 17, reacts at the site of an Israeli air strike on an UNRWA school that was sheltering displaced people, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Reuters
Tourists ride camels across the Kubuqi Desert in Dalad Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. EPA
News

Best photos of August 3: World Dog Surfing Championships to camels in China

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 03, 2025

Updated: August 03, 2025, 1:03 PM`
