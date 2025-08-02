Best photos of August 2: Half-moon in Kansas to Etihad train in Dubai

A half-moon rises beyond a sculpture in a park in Leawood, Kansas City, on August 1. AP Photo
A half-moon rises beyond a sculpture in a park in Leawood, Kansas City, on August 1. AP Photo
US President Donald Trump stops on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One to berate and announce the sacking of Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labour Statistics, hours after a report showed US job growth cooled sharply over the past three months. Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump stops on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One to berate and announce the sacking of Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labour Statistics, hours after a report showed US job growth cooled sharply over the past three months. Bloomberg
Euan McCabe of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10 metre Platform Diving preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 on August 2. EPA
Euan McCabe of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10 metre Platform Diving preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 on August 2. EPA
Monsoon clouds gather over the city, as seen from Swayambhu Hill, while a group from the Newar community celebrate the month-long Gunla Parba festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on August 2. EPA
Monsoon clouds gather over the city, as seen from Swayambhu Hill, while a group from the Newar community celebrate the month-long Gunla Parba festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on August 2. EPA
Workers and earthmovers at a construction site in Beijing, China, on August 2. AP Photo
Workers and earthmovers at a construction site in Beijing, China, on August 2. AP Photo
The flooded Namo Ghat along the River Ganges following monsoon rains in Varanasi on August 1. AFP
The flooded Namo Ghat along the River Ganges following monsoon rains in Varanasi on August 1. AFP
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews smoke and volcanic ash in East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on August 1. Reuters
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews smoke and volcanic ash in East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on August 1. Reuters
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, travelled on an Etihad passenger train from Dubai to Fujairah. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, travelled on an Etihad passenger train from Dubai to Fujairah. Photo: Dubai Media Office

News

Best photos of August 2: Half-moon in Kansas to Etihad train in Dubai

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The biog

Favourite colour: Brown

Favourite Movie: Resident Evil

Hobbies: Painting, Cooking, Imitating Voices

Favourite food: Pizza

Trivia: Was the voice of three characters in the Emirati animation, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon

What the law says

Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East.

“Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains.

“Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.”

If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
RESULT

Kolkata Knight Riders 169-7 (20 ovs)
Rajasthan Royals 144-4 (20 ovs)

Kolkata win by 25 runs

Next match

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders, Friday, 5.30pm

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
FIXTURES

Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth
Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide
Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)
Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane
Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)
Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth
Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth
Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne
Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney

Note: d/n = day/night

If you go

The flights

There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively.

The trip

Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours.

The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

 

UAE currency
What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

TO A LAND UNKNOWN

Director: Mahdi Fleifel

Starring: Mahmoud Bakri, Aram Sabbah, Mohammad Alsurafa

Rating: 4.5/5

Updated: August 02, 2025, 10:31 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
Read next...
Indian students float lamps and flowers in a pool to celebrate the Aadi Perukku festival honouring the life-giving force of water, in Chennai, eastern India. AFP

Best Photos of August 1: From Aadi Perukku celebrations in India to the Garma festival in Australia

A worker holds a handwoven carpet to soften its colours under the sizzling sun in an open field in Dosemealti district in Antalya, Turkey. AFP

Pictures of the week: From sunning carpets in Antalya to diving into the Euphrates