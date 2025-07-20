Shiite pilgrims gather at a rest stop in Basra province, Iraq, on July 19 as they perform the annual march from the southern port of Al Faw to the holy city of Karbala in time for the Arbaeen festival marking the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the killing of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein. AFP
A tourist boat is salvaged from Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, on July 20. Three dozen people died and five are missing after the vessel carrying 53 people capsized. EPA
A model poses at an open-air studio overlooking the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 19. AP
Manny Pacquiao, left, fights Mario Barrios to a draw in a welterweight title boxing match on July 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao is asking for a re-match. AP
An election notice board in Tokyo, Japan, on July 20 as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his ruling coalition are tested at the ballot box in an upper house election. Bloomberg
Palestinians wait on aid supplies that entered Gaza through Israel in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on July 20. Reuters
Mist surrounds St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, England. Yellow weather warnings were in place on July 20 for parts of the UK with thunderstorms threatening floods. PA
Central district in Hong Kong is almost deserted as Typhoon Wipha moves in on July 20. AFP
A man tends to a herd of camels in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, on July 19. AFP
Best photos of July 20: Karbala pilgrimage to camels in Al Ain

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 20, 2025

