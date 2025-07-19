Buildings in the southern Syria city of Sweida burn as fighting between Bedouin tribal forces and Druze fighters continues on July 19. At least 718 people have been killed in Sweida province, a war monitor said that day, in an toll for nearly a week of violence in the heartland of the Druze minority. AFP
Hazy weather along the Sheikh Zayed Road around the Ibn Batuta Mall area of Dubai. Victor Besa / The National
In Karachi, the shutters come down on July 19 as businesses go on strike, supported by dozens of trade bodies, in protest against tax provisions in Pakistan's new Finance Act, with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry leading the call. EPA
One of the 10 US citizens in an exchange between the US government and the Venezuelan government waves a US flag on arrival at the San Oscar Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, on July 18. The Americans, whose names have not been officially released, were taken to San Salvador en route to the US and appear in the video posted on the social networking site X in a ceremony with US special envoy for hostages Adam Boehler. AFP
Artists from Morocco's Amazigh community take part in the annual Ahidous National Festival in the town of Ain Leuh, in the heart of the Middle Atlas mountains, on July 18. The event features cultural activities, storytelling, and traditional games. AFP
Team Japan compete in the Open's Team Free Preliminaries on day nine of the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships at World Aquatics Championships Arena on July 19. Getty Images
A rescue worker climbs a toppled billboard that damaged a parked lorry in Quezon city, Philippines, in strong winds and rain as Tropical Storm Wipha crosses the north of the country on July 19. AP
Guests take part in the Halay - a traditional dance - during a Kurdish wedding in the south-east province of Hakkari, on July 12. AFP
News

Best photos of July 19: Clashes in Sweida to Kurdish wedding

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 19, 2025

  English
  • Arabic

Updated: July 19, 2025, 12:13 PM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
