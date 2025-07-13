People attend a large-scale costumed Stand Up Paddleboarding festival on the Moskva River in Moscow, Russia. EPA
People attend a large-scale costumed Stand Up Paddleboarding festival on the Moskva River in Moscow, Russia. EPA
The citadel of Penico in the province of Huaura, Lima Department, Peru. AFP
The citadel of Penico in the province of Huaura, Lima Department, Peru. AFP
Jamaican singer Grace Jones performs on the Lake stage during the 59th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland. EPA
Jamaican singer Grace Jones performs on the Lake stage during the 59th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland. EPA
A monk beats a giant drum at a pagoda near Phnom Penh after three Khmer Rouge torture sites were added to Unesco’s World Heritage List. AP
A monk beats a giant drum at a pagoda near Phnom Penh after three Khmer Rouge torture sites were added to Unesco’s World Heritage List. AP
A line of Southern Fiddler Rays lie on Glenelg Beach in Adelaide, Australia. Getty Images
A line of Southern Fiddler Rays lie on Glenelg Beach in Adelaide, Australia. Getty Images
A man extracts sea salt from a salt field in Sandspit, on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan. EPA
A man extracts sea salt from a salt field in Sandspit, on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan. EPA
A firefighter takes part in a search for two missing people along the Foix river in Cubelles, Barcelona province. Reuters
A firefighter takes part in a search for two missing people along the Foix river in Cubelles, Barcelona province. Reuters
4Aces GC's Patrick Reed in action during the second round. Reuters
4Aces GC's Patrick Reed in action during the second round. Reuters
A recortador jumps over a fighting bull in the bullring, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. Reuters
A recortador jumps over a fighting bull in the bullring, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. Reuters

News

Best photos of July 13: Paddle boarding festival in Moscow to bull fighting in Spain

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 13, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

THE SPECS

Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch

Power: 710bhp

Torque: 770Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 340km/h

Price: Dh1,000,885

On sale: now

What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Tips to stay safe during hot weather
  • Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.
  • Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.
  • Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.
  • Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.
  • Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.
  • Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.
  • Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.
Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
On Women's Day
A new relationship with the old country

Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates

The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows:

ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations.

ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges.

ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern.

ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty.

DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative.

Signed

Geoffrey Arthur  Sheikh Zayed

How to apply for a drone permit
  • Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
  • Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
  • Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
  • Submit their request
What are the regulations?
  • Fly it within visual line of sight
  • Never over populated areas
  • Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
  • Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
  • Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
  • Should have a live feed of the drone flight
  • Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet

Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder

Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

While you're here
Updated: July 13, 2025, 12:23 PM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
Read next...
A Kathakali classical dancer, second left, watches artists rehearse the traditional folk dance Pulikkali, known as the Tiger Dance, as they wait backstage before their performance at a cultural festival in Chennai. AFP

Best photos of July 12: Traditional Kathakali dancer in Chennai to wildfire in Syria's Latakia

An Afghan child rides his bicycle along a deserted street in the drought-ridden Chahar Bolak district, Balkh province. AFP

Best photos of July 11: Drought in Afghanistan to Oasis returning to Manchester