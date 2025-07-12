A Kathakali classical dancer, second left, watches artists rehearse the traditional folk dance Pulikkali, known as the Tiger Dance, as they wait backstage before their performance at a cultural festival in Chennai. AFP
Cadets of the Komponen Cadangan (Komcad), the Reserve Component of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), take part in a graduation ceremony in Banda Aceh after three months of military basic training. AFP
Players in action during the Swamp Soccer Championships 2025 in Hyrynsalmi, Finland. EPA
People offer prayers at St Peter's Church in Mumbai to mark the one-month anniversary of the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad. EPA
Revellers attend the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain. AP Photo
Palestinian children inspect the damage at the site of an overnight Israeli air strike that hit a tent sheltering displaced people, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Reuters
Dead fish float on the water following a fish die-off, which experts believe could be a result of low water levels due to drought, in Belgrade, Serbia. Reuters
Syrian Civil Defence teams and volunteers battle wildfires near the town of Kasab, in Syria's Latakia countryside. AP Photo
Best photos of July 12: Traditional Kathakali dancer in Chennai to wildfire in Syria's Latakia

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

July 12, 2025

PhotographyPhotos of the Day
