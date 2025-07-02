Burnt fields outside the village of Rihaniya in western Syria's Latakia province as wildfires sweep through the area. AFP
Buddhist monks watch a video message from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at a gathering in Dharamshala, India, before his 90th birthday on July 6. AP
A woman and man are led to a small boat by an alleged trafficker, left, in Gravelines, northern France, to cross the English Channel. The pair failed to board and returned to shore. Getty images
Smoke rises following an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Reuters
A ballistic missile is intercepted, as seen from Sderot, Israel. Reuters
A paddleboarder is silhouetted against the sunrise in the Mediterranean Sea off Barcelona, Spain. Reuters
Grooms parade the horses before the Palio di Siena race in Tuscany, Italy. AFP
Shiite Muslims beat their chests in grief for Imam Hussein during a Muharram procession in Baghdad, Iraq. AP
News

Best photos of July 2: Wildfires in Latakia to a Muharram mourning procession in Baghdad

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 02, 2025

