Participants run down the track dressed in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costumes during the T-Rex World Championship Races in Auburn, Washington. AP
Thick smoke and flames erupt from the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. AP
An electronic board shows Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo. AP
People organise donations for those affected by heavy rains, in Maracaibo, Venezuela. EPA
Officers march during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's National Police, in Jakarta. Reuters
A driver refuels her car in Hercules, California. The US average retail price of regular-grade petrol rose in the past two weeks amid the Israel-Iran war. Bloomberg
A man runs at sunrise on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt. AP
Hindu pilgrims headed to the Himalayan shrine of Amarnath wait in a queue outside a registration counter in Jammu, India. AP
News

Best photos of July 1: T-Rex races in Washington to pilgrims in India

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: July 01, 2025, 9:27 AM
Photography
