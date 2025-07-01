Drillship capsizes in Suez Gulf, Egypt's Petroleum Ministry says

Egypt's Petroleum Ministry said on Tuesday that it received a report from oil and gas production company Offshore Shukheir Oil Company (Osoco) about a capsized drillship in the Gulf of Suez.

The ministry said the drillship, identified as "Adam Marine 12", was in Gabal El-Zeit in the Red Sea, about 300km south of the Suez Canal, Egypt's vital trade route, and is one of the country's prominent oil production sites in the Red Sea.

The incident is not expected to cause disruptions for navigation in the canal.

At least four were confirmed killed so far, six missing and 21 rescued, sources affiliated to Red Sea authorities told Reuters. The drillship was moving to a new location when it capsized earlier in the evening, industry sources said.

The vessel was operating in a concession owned by offshore drilling service provider ADES, in which it was drilling several wells. ADES assigned Osoco for drilling operations, according to the sources.

