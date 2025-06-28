The teams of, from top, China, Australia, Germany, Romania, the United States and Poland compete in the men's eight preliminary race at the World Rowing Cup on the Rotsee in Lucerne, Switzerland. EPA
The frigate Rossiya sails along the Neva river during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails celebration in St Petersburg, Russia, which marks the end of term for schools and military academies. EPA
The aftermath of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza city. AP Photo
British band The 1975 perform at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, south-west England. AFP
Iranians gather for the funeral of military commanders and scientists killed in Israeli air strikes, in Tehran. EPA
Indian devotees perform a dance near the holy chariot of Lord Jagannatha during the Hindu Rath Yatra or Chariot Journey Festival in Kolkata, India. EPA
Dancers take part in the 44th annual Kamloopa Powwow, celebrating indigenous culture, in British Columbia, Canada. Reuters
Mourners pay their respects as US Democratic assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark lie in state at the Minnesota Capitol, in St Paul. The couple were shot dead at their home on June 14. Reuters
French musician Jean-Michel Jarre performs at Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. EPA
Best photos of June 28: From World Rowing Cup in Switzerland to Jean-Michel Jarre performing in Budapest

The National Picks the most striking images around the world

The National

June 28, 2025

Updated: June 28, 2025
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
