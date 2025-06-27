Gulf radiation levels remain normal after Israel-Iran war, UN nuclear agency chief says

Radiation levels in the Gulf region remain normal after Iranian nuclear facilities were severely damaged in the Israel-Iran war, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday.

Any significant radioactive release from a damaged nuclear power reactor would have been detected by the 48-nation International Radiation Monitoring System, IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

He said the main concerns were Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant and the Tehran research reactor as “any strike affecting those facilities – including their off-site power lines – could have caused a radiological accident with potential consequences in Iran as well as beyond”.

“It did not happen, and the worst nuclear safety scenario was thereby avoided,” he said.

Mr Grossi said on Wednesday that ensuring the resumption of IAEA inspections in Iran was his top priority as none had taken place since Israel began bombing on June 13.

However, Iran's parliament approved moves on Wednesday to suspend such inspections.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated on Friday that Tehran may reject any request by Mr Grossi for visits to Iranian nuclear sites.

